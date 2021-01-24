ABC: U.S. Like Post-War Germany, Antifa and BLM Violence Is Morally Right

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Aside from ABC chief anchor George Stephanopoulos’s fiery exchange with Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), Sunday’s This Week was awash with ridiculous and repugnant pronouncements from their mostly liberal cast. Between suggesting America was getting over something akin to Nazism and proclaiming the extremist violence from the left was morally justified, ABC was out to normalize dangerous thoughts and behavior.

Early in the panel discussion, faux Republican Matthew Dowd compared America’s first few days of the Biden administration to post-WWII Germany and Japan, where one was getting over Nazism and the other forming a new government after centuries of imperial rule. “I mean, other countries have gone through this before, Germany, Japan, South Africa, and the thing before you get to reconciliation and healing, you have some element of truth and accountability in this,” he pompously proclaimed.

The South Africa reference was to recall the white supremacist apartheid. And building off his own ridiculous comparison, Dowd tied in American Reconstruction to suggest we were entering a similar period.

(...)