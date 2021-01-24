ABC: U.S. Like Post-War Germany, Antifa and BLM Violence Is Morally Right

Nicholas Fondacaro ,
36 views

***To read the full blog, please check out the complete post on NewsBusters***

Aside from ABC chief anchor George Stephanopoulos’s fiery exchange with Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), Sunday’s This Week was awash with ridiculous and repugnant pronouncements from their mostly liberal cast. Between suggesting America was getting over something akin to Nazism and proclaiming the extremist violence from the left was morally justified, ABC was out to normalize dangerous thoughts and behavior.

Early in the panel discussion, faux Republican Matthew Dowd compared America’s first few days of the Biden administration to post-WWII Germany and Japan, where one was getting over Nazism and the other forming a new government after centuries of imperial rule. “I mean, other countries have gone through this before, Germany, Japan, South Africa, and the thing before you get to reconciliation and healing, you have some element of truth and accountability in this,” he pompously proclaimed.

The South Africa reference was to recall the white supremacist apartheid. And building off his own ridiculous comparison, Dowd tied in American Reconstruction to suggest we were entering a similar period.

(...)

MRCTV Reader,

The media are hard at work weaving a web of confusion, misinformation, and conspiracy surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is why MRCTV, a program of the MRC, exists—to broadcast conservative values, culture, politics, expose media bias, and provide entertainment to new and diverse audiences. But we can’t do it alone. We are part of the only organization purely dedicated to this critical

Donate today to help MRCTV continue to produce videos and commentary that are seen far and wide. $25 a month goes a long way.

And now, thanks to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, you can make up to a $300 gift to the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization of your choice and use it as a tax deduction on your 2020 taxes, even if you take the standard deduction on your returns.

— The MRCTV Team

DONATE

Connect

Sign up for MRCTV Daily newsletter to receive the latest videos and commentary.

 

MRC Merch

 
 